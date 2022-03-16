MANCHESTER — The owners of Equinox Valley Nursery in Manchester are creating and selling wreaths featuring the colors of the Ukraine flag with all proceeds donated to the World Central Kitchen Ukraine Relief Effort.
The wreaths, available in various sizes and designs, feature a dried grape vine base adorned with sunflowers, and blue accent flowers including hydrangeas and delphiniums. In less than a week, the nursery has received more than $1,000 worth of orders, with all proceeds to the World Central Kitchen.
“One of our customers came in looking for something for her front door that would show solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said nursery co-owner Jennifer Casey. “We loved the idea and immediately began the process of designing wreaths that incorporate the colors of the Ukraine flag. Already, reception to the wreaths has been tremendous.”
Casey, with her mother and nursery co-founder Penny Preuss, have been working nonstop to keep up with orders.
“We’re tremendously pleased to combine a celebration of spring in Vermont with a way to help the people of Ukraine,” Preuss said. “Our only limitation may be the availability of certain supplies.”
Meanwhile, Melissa Guyette Klick, owner of Icy Palmer Candle Co. in Sunderland, has developed the Solidarity Sunflower soy candle, exclusively designed for Dorset Union Store in Dorset.
The effort is part of “Light a Candle for Peace,” an ongoing fundraising campaign with 100 percent of the profits being sent from the store to Ukrainian relief care.
To date, Icy Palmer has delivered 35 individually hand-poured candles to the Dorset store and will continue to do so until the Northshire community is burning brightly for Ukrainian peace, said Klick.