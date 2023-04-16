High school senior among Alabama shooting victims
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A high school senior who planned to play college football was celebrating at his sister’s 16th birthday party Saturday night in Alabama when gunfire killed him and three other people and wounded several others. Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was a Dadeville High School senior who committed to Jacksonville State University, He was celebrating at his sister Alexis’ party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen tells The Montgomery Advertiser. Police were gathering evidence Sunday at a dance studio where the party was held in downtown Dadeville. They did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew about any motivation.
Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race
NEW YORK — Artificial intelligence imaging can be used to create art, try on clothes in virtual fitting rooms or help design advertising campaigns. But experts fear the darker side of the easily-accessible tools could worsen something that primarily harms women: nonconsensual deepfake pornography. The problem, experts say, grew as it became easier to make sophisticated and visually compelling deepfakes. And they say it could get worse with the development of generative AI tools that are trained on billions of images from the internet and spit out novel content using existing data. Some AI models say they’re curbing access to explicit images. And some social media companies have been tightening up their rules to better protect their platforms against harmful materials.
S. Korea repels N. Korean patrol boat after sea intrusion
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military says it fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing a Chinese fishing boat. The North Korean patrol boat crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line at around 11 a.m. Saturday while pursuing the Chinese boat in waters near South Korea’s Baekryeong island but immediately retreated after a South Korean naval vessel fired warning shots, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.
In Tennessee, expulsions echo a decades-old protest movement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In barely two weeks, two young Black Tennessee state legislators have gone from neophyte politicians to national prominence. They’re being heralded as living echoes of the civil rights struggles of the 1960s, when leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis organized protests across the American South. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones — now widely known simply as “the Justins” — were expelled by the overwhelmingly white, Republican-controlled state Legislature and then reinstated by local officials days later. They’re part of a civil rights protest tradition that strikes powerful chords in this part of the country.
Pope slams ‘insinuations’ against John Paul II as baseless
ROME — Pope Francis has publicly defended St. John Paul II, slamming as “offensive and baseless” what he called recent insinuations about the late pontiff. In remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis said he was interpreting the feelings of the faithful worldwide by expressing gratitude to the Polish pontiff’s memory. Days earlier, the Vatican had described as “slanderous” an audiotape from a purported Roman mobster who insinuated that John Paul would go out looking for underage girls to molest. The tape was played by the brother of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee disappeared in 1983 in an enduring mystery.
Lack of security for Japanese prime minister surprised many
WAKAYAMA, Japan — The fishermen who tackled the man suspected of the second attack on a Japanese politician in less than a year said Sunday that they were surprised by the lack of security for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Fisherman Tsutomu Konishi was watching Kishida at a campaign event at this fishing port when an object flew overhead and landed near the prime minister, Konishi said. A security officer covered the object with a bulletproof briefcase, said Konishi, 41. The fishermen swarmed the attacker. The prime minister was unhurt but like many others in Japan Konishi was mulling Sunday what the country should do to better protect public figures.
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence
CHICAGO — A federal inmate has remained stuck on death row in solitary confinement for four years despite a judge’s ruling that the inmate is intellectually disabled and can never be put to death. In 2019, a judge tossed 49-year-old Bruce Webster’s death sentence in accordance with a Supreme Court decision that executing anyone with an intellectual disability violated constitutional protections against “cruel and unusual” punishment. But the Justice Department still hasn’t authorized Webster’s transfer to a less restrictive prison unit. Webster’s lawyer says she’s received no explanation from the government about why that hasn’t happened. Webster was sentenced to death in 1996 for the kidnapping and killing of a 16-year-old Texas girl.
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ‘76
PLAINS, Ga. — Jimmy Carter’s Baptist faith was one of his calling cards in the 1976 presidential campaign. But it landed him in political trouble when he tried to explain his faith to Playboy magazine by discussing Biblical standards of sex and sin. He made the comments at the very end of a series of interviews that amounted to more than 12,000 words in print. But “lust” and “adultery” became the headlines. Carter himself has remained bitter for years about the fallout, saying it nearly cost him the election. As Carter nears the end of his life, the Playboy interviewer says the entire reaction was unfair to the 39th president.