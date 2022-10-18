BBA FIELD HOCKEY 10/3/2022 vs Brattleboro (copy)

WOODSTOCK — Burr and Burton field hockey lost a 1-0 game at Woodstock on Tuesday.

Lily Gubbins had the lone score, set up by teammates Fleur Smeyers and Hannah Gubbins midway through the first quarter.

Delana Underwood made six saves for the Bulldogs, while Audrey Emery had four saves in her shutout effort for Woodstock.

“We certainly had our chances and could not seem to convert,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli. “We had 16 penalty corners, eight of which were in the fourth quarter. It took us most of the first half to get used to the soft field and to get rid of our bus legs. In the second half, Bailey Gilliam really moved to the ball well and started getting some more momentum going our way.”

The loss brings the Bulldogs’ record to 7-5-1. BBA returns to the field Saturday at 11 a.m. when Bellows Falls visits Manchester.

