BRATTLEBORO — A 24-year-old Brattleboro woman was in court Tuesday, accused of spiking a co-workers coffee with a laxative.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Joshua Lynde, Miranda P. McLoughlin and another co-worker, Maggie Barcomb, added milk of magnesia and polyglycol powder to another co-worker’s coffee.
The incident came to the attention of the Brattleboro Police Department on Jan. 22 after an employee of the Bradley House, an elder living home on Harris Avenue, reported McLoughlin had spiked her coffee.
“This matter has been investigated by the Brattleboro Police,” said Edward Bordas, the executive director of Garden Path Elder Living, which operates both the Bradley House and Holton Home on Western Avenue. “The alleged perpetrators no longer work for us. It is important to note that the safety and care of our residents was not impacted in any way.”
According to the affidavit, McLoughlin brought coffee and donuts to work for several staff members on Jan. 21. After the employee started drinking the coffee offered to her, she became ill, feeling nauseated, suffering from a headache and fatigue. The employee told police the next day that she was still experiencing the effects of the laxatives.
The Brattleboro Police Department obtained a search warrant to review videos and messages on McLoughlin’s phone after another co-worker reported to a supervisor that McLoughlin had shown her the video in an elevator.
Lynde wrote that McLoughlin told her co-worker in the elevator she had spiked the drink because her alleged victim was talking to McLoughlin’s ex-boyfriend.
According to a video on McLoughlin’s phone, Barcomb brought the milk of magnesia to the parking lot of Bradley House to mix into the coffee, recording McLoughlin as she tampered with the drink.
“In the video McLoughlin is mixing an iced coffee and smiling at Barcomb taking the video,” wrote Lynde. “You can see/hear her laugh and also hear Barcomb laugh.”
In one text to Barcomb, sent on Jan. 21, McLoughlin wrote, “I’m so excited,” and attached a devil face emoji. On Snapchat, she messaged Barcomb “Send me that video from this morning where I was stirring her drink.”
McLoughlin refused to talk to police on the advice of her attorney.
When Lynde interviewed Barcomb, she said she had very little to do with the incident and that she had lost her job because of it.
When Lynde told Barcomb he had reviewed the texts, the Snapchat message and the video of the pair spiking the coffee, Barcomb said she would need to speak to an attorney before leaving the police department.
McLoughlin pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of aggravated assault. The maximum sentence is five years in jail. Her next appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.
Barcomb is scheduled to be arraigned on June 1 on a charge of accessory before the fact.