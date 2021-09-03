Macaques eat bananas during feeding time at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Deprived of their preferred food source - the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by the tourists now kept away by the coronavirus - hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in the search for something tasty. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)