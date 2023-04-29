People bring their broken things for a free and fun fix at the Williamstown Repair Cafe

WILLIAMSTOWN — They came out in the rain, bearing their broken lamps, torn leather bags and many a dull tool. However, the rain could not quench the high sprits of the gathering as their broken items — some held dearly — were about to be fixed.
The Saturday afternoon crowd were partaking in the biannual Repair Cafe event at Sheep Hill, hosted by the Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation and the South Williamstown Community Association. It was part fix-it, part social.
The barns and outbuildings nestled amid the spring blossoms outside were filled with handy people giving old things a second chance during the Saturday drizzle. Organizer Bette Craig says she got the idea for the event from one that used to be held in Pittsfield. A Facebook page for the Pittsfield event reveals that it went on hiatus in 2020, though a post from March 29 says that "there's a hint going around that the Pittsfield Repair Cafe is coming in 2023." A previous post from March 25 says that organizer Tom Harter is working on a new Pittsfield event, with the possibility of it happening in the spring.
Craig said Saturday’s attendance was the most the Williamstown event has seen. This year she said there were some new "fixers,” who helped cover the increased demand. When asked how the organizers find all the handy people at the event, she just responded with: "Luck."
Volunteers with various skills came to fix what they could. In one building, there was Jack Buckley. Engrossed in a broken lamp, he points to his business card, which reads “Jack of All Trades” with his phone number listed.
Throughout the day, the spirit of joy and of triumph prevailed as attendees got their items restored.
“It had a wire that was sticking out and [was] snagging my clothing,” said town resident Melinda Lyden of a woven silver bracelet fixed by Alison Case, who was working away at the jewelry table. Outside one of the barns, Trevor Babb was stitching the worn seams of Lyden’s leather bag.
Babb was uniquely suited for the task, it turns out. He used to make expensive leather luggage and other gear, selling it at a men’s boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Inside the barn was Kaare Francis, who respooled an antique Fox typewriter after fixing some lamps and the vent on a Weber grill cover. Francis brought years of mechanical know-how to the event — he studied mechanical engineering and works at a machine shop. Throughout the day, there was only one thing he couldn't fix.
“No luck with the heating pad,” Francis said. “It seems like that will have to be retired.”
Valerie Shields came from North Adams with a broken lamp and a ripped comforter cover. However, at the event, she had to have an additional thing fixed — she broke the zipper on her sweater. Thankfully, Alison Case fixed it, before moving onto a pair of eyeglasses.
“Everybody is pretty ingenious,” Shields said, adding that it’s hard to find someone to do these kinds of repairs in a rural area.
Many of the fixers had their own areas of expertise, like Mark Thaisz, who was in charge of sharpening. During the event, he sharpened garden shears, knives, shovels and even a paper cutter. He says it's something he's been good at for a long time.
“Since I started getting things dull,” Thaisz said. “I’m one of those guys that does things for myself.”
Volunteer Hugh Pyle said it felt good to help others.
“I have a toolbox so I turned up with my toolbox,” he said. “It’s so much fun. It’s very rewarding.”