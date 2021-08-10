A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.