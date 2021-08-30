TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.