THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: A chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.