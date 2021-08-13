SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.