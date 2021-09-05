TODAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.