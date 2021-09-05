weather 0906
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.