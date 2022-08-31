MANCHESTER — Ed Surjan, the new executive director of the Manchester Community Library, has, in roughly chronological order, sold computers out of his living room as a college undergraduate, led a manufacturing business making liquid crystal displays, and collected and sold antique furniture.
But despite a lifelong curiosity and varied interests — antiques, hiking, all kinds of music, the Chicago Cubs — libraries always have played a central role in Surjan’s life, going back to when he was a kid.
“[My parents] would take my brother Terry and I to our local public library in Joliet, Illinois, every Friday night — literally all the way through high school,” Surjan, said in an interview Wednesday morning. “This was a family routine. We loved it. And I would say it's one of the most seminal and foundational pieces of my childhood. And so my love of libraries and deeply understanding the value of libraries and the impact that libraries could have was ingrained in me very early on.”
The library’s trustees appointed Surjan in July, succeeding J. Violet Gannon, who left in March. He’s been on the job since Aug. 18, and he and his wife, Beverly Jean, are living in North Bennington.
Surjan comes to Manchester from the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Conn., where he was library director and educational technology director.
“I like opportunity in taking some degree of risk,” he said. “I think that that's where much of the satisfaction and joy in life comes — if you're willing to stick your neck out a little bit. I've done it, and I'm happy to be here and do it again.”
What Surjan really wants to know is how he and the library’s staff can best serve the community. That’s why the library is hosting a public meet and greet at 5 p.m. next Wednesday. He will also introduce himself to the Manchester Select Board at a meeting next month.
“The single greatest thing that I want to do is to intentionally and deeply listen to people, and learn what this community is about, what they individually are about and what they'd like to see in their library going forward. Because it is our library,” Surjan said. “I should probably come to the session with a mirror — you are the library. We are the library. So let's figure out together what we would like.”
“I want everyone to feel incredibly welcomed and comfortable here,” he added. “We really, really want everyone to experience that viscerally, personally. You can't communicate that via social media.”
Typically, Surjan said, librarians don’t get to change lanes once they’ve established themselves in a niche. “The great opportunity here is that I can move from a smaller kind of impact in a school community, where you're talking about hundreds of people, to a public librarianship opportunity here, where the impact is in the thousands.”
Surjan’s career has been a series of “right place, right time” moments.
As an undergraduate at the University of Chicago in the early 1980s, a quest to figure out how to format footnotes on a personal computer led Surjan and his roommate into a business that netted $300,000 out of their living room the first year and $1.5 million the next. Later, he worked as president and chief operations officer of Crystaloid Technologies in Hudson, Ohio, which made LCD screens for the aviation industry.
The right place and right time for his current career was the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield, Mass., at the southern border of Berkshire County. Surjan and his wife had left Ohio for the Berkshires in 1999, moving to Sheffield to own and operate an antiques business.
Wherever Surjan lived as an adult, he got involved as a board member or volunteer of the local library where he lived. But after he and his wife moved to Sheffield, he met Nancy Hahn, the librarian of the Bushnell-Sage Library and a former librarian for the Department of Defense.
“Nancy is one of these amazing people who, when she asked you a favor, it is often that she's doing you a favor, and you just don't know it yet,” Surjan said.
In this case, the favor from Hahn was a direct statement: “Ed, you might want to consider putting your keister where your mouth is and try being a librarian.” (Yes, Surjan said, that's a direct quote.)
Hahn helped Surjan get a job at the Berkshire School library, and he pursued a library science degree at Syracuse University, embracing the “New Librarianship” school of thought championed by R. David Lankes. That school of thought is the idea that a library can be a community hub, rather than simply a building housing shelves of books and other media. “The actual collection we are developing is the community itself.
“Libraries can have that just unbelievably transformational role in growing, improving and really being just the linchpin hub of their communities, Surjan said. “And that is my hope … that our team here can work in that direction, here in Manchester to serve Manchester, the surrounding towns in Bennington County. And we're starting from a good place.”