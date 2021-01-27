CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — After last week’s announcement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that so-called “high-risk” sports could get underway starting February 1, athletes and coaches around the state were thrilled.
At the same time, Cuomo’s announcement put the onus of allowing the high-risk sports — such as basketball and wrestling in the winter season — on local health departments.
One of those local departments, Washington County, announced on Wednesday it was delaying the approval of high-risk sports at this time.
“Based on the current status of COVID-19 in our communities and the dedicated work that our school administrators, staff and community members are doing to make every effort to continue keeping our schools operating with as much in-person instruction as possible, Washington County cannot soundly permit these “higher risk” sports to proceed at this time,” said Washington County’s Deputy Director of Health, Tim Hardy, in a press release.
There was no time frame put on the delay.
For the Wasaren League, that affects the two Washington County schools in Cambridge and Greenwich.
The rest of the Wasaren League includes five Rensselaer County schools — Hoosick Falls, Berlin, Tamarac, Hoosic Valley and Emma Willard — and three Saratoga County schools — Mechanicville, Stillwater and Saratoga Catholic.
As of Wednesday, there hadn’t been any official decision by either county’s health department.
“Especially since it was going that way to begin with, that there was a glimmer of hope a week ago, and then to have this happen is a gut punch,” said Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips. “We had the hope to have something of a season, talking to our league reps and officials and then to get it pulled out from you is really unfortunate.”
It remains to be seen if the schools will have a chance to start, but if they do, Section II has already extended out the winter season to March 13. It had been scheduled to end on February 28.
“While we all wish for our communities and schools to resume some sense of normalcy, which includes our treasured sports programs, we are committed to continuing to work with our dedicated school leaders, medical oversight professionals, community leaders and neighboring county officials to identify the time frame these “higher risk” sports can resume in a safe and responsible manner for everyone involved,” Hardy wrote in the press release.
Phillips said that with neighboring states including Vermont, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all started winter sports, New York could have as well.
“It’s unfortunate because states around us are doing it and we’re not,” Phillips said. “I’m in school teaching every day, five days a week in person. This could be done.”