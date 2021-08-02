Given all the money and attention focused on Tuesday’s special-election primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, you might think that one titan of the left, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was running against a powerful Democratic Party grandee, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. Basically, you’d be right.
The seat opened up when incumbent Marcia L. Fudge was sworn in as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The district is so heavily Democratic that the primary will likely determine the November result. As such, the race has become a proxy for the ideological struggle between the Democratic Party’s progressive and establishment wings. That both Sanders and Clyburn would show up Saturday in Cleveland to hold dueling campaign events for their favored candidates is a sign of how each faction measures the stakes.
The contest will have no numerical impact on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s slim majority. But the result could give progressives badly needed momentum and a chance to crow after months of suffering in relative silence as the Biden administration and congressional Democrats pursued a program of compromise.
Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who has been one of Sanders’s most loyal and outspoken supporters, especially during his two presidential campaigns, is generally favored to win. Actually, “loyal and outspoken” are an understatement: A fiery progressive, Turner last year compared voting for then-candidate Joe Biden to having to eat a bowl of excrement.
That kind of rhetoric offended Clyburn and other establishment Democrats, who have thrown their weight behind Turner’s main opponent, Cuyahoga County council member Shontel Brown. She may have a chance against the front-runner, though polling is scant and turnout in a primary for an off-year special election is expected to be low, making it even more difficult to get a fix on the race.
Turner has raised $5.6 million and Brown $2.4 million. Once, these would have been staggering figures for a race that won’t change the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in Washington. But those numbers show what the stakes have become in this clash between Democrats.
With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, progressives see the opportunity — perhaps fleeting — for sweeping change. But they have been frustrated by the refusal of Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to consider eliminating or bypassing the Senate filibuster that allows Republicans to block progressive legislation. And House progressives have watched in frustration as Senate Democrats have negotiated a slimmed-down infrastructure bill.
The progressive wing of the party is also on a losing streak. Sanders lost the 2020 presidential primary race after Clyburn rescued Biden’s flagging campaign with an endorsement that propelled him to a string of victories, starting in South Carolina. Since then, progressive contenders have lost a special House election in Louisiana, a gubernatorial primary in Virginia and a mayoral primary in New York.
With the charismatic Turner, they have the potential for a victory. Hers would be a loud, uncompromising and sometimes impolitic voice in the House to rally, or even shame, her fellow progressives. With Sanders at her side this weekend, she made clear that she would see her job not as supporting the Biden administration but as representing her constituents — and pushing for measures such as Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal.
Brown has sought to portray the choice as between “insults and results, [between] lip service and public service.” Clyburn and the establishment-minded members of the Congressional Black Caucus who support Brown have emphasized the need for Democratic unity as Biden tries to govern a bitterly divided nation.
They have a point. Look at the challenges Pelosi, D-Calif., already faces. Assuming the bipartisan infrastructure deal passes the Senate, the speaker will have to convince the House to swallow a much smaller package than the Democratic majority wanted, with practically none of the “human infrastructure” and climate-related spending that progressives consider essential.
Pelosi, and her chief head-counter, Clyburn, could have relied on Fudge as a vote in support of the leadership’s decisions. If and when Turner arrives in Washington, progressives would have an additional vote to potentially withhold from such a settlement, and thus more leverage over what kinds of compromises the House will accept going forward.
Another progressive, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., has been staging a sit-in at the Capitol to protest Pelosi’s decision to recess the House without acting to extend the moratorium on evictions, which expired on Saturday. My guess is that Turner, if she were in office, might well be out there with her.
So maybe you thought the progressives-vs.-pragmatists struggle within the Democratic Party was over, at least for now? Not a chance. Centrists may have been on something of a roll recently, but they underestimate the party’s activist left at their own peril.