WASHINGTON — The latest United Nations update on climate change is written in even more numbingly impenetrable prose than usual, but concealed in that thicket is a sledgehammer: Even if nations fulfill their current promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we are headed for “catastrophic” global warming by century’s end.
That is how U.N. Secretary General António Guterres characterized the report’s prediction that the planet is on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius (nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100. This far exceeds the Paris agreement target of keeping warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. And yes, the more dire forecast assumes that nations honor their current commitments to rein in emissions.
We are sure to hear many dire warnings about climate change from world leaders, including President Joe Biden, at this week’s U.N. General Assembly speech-fest in New York. We will hear pious boasting about what countries have already done to curb heat-trapping carbon emissions — and weaselly excuses about why they regrettably cannot do more.
What we will not hear is concrete plans to prevent the worst-case climate scenarios. U.N. scientists say that carbon emissions need to be slashed 45 percent by 2030. Instead, emissions are on a path to increase 16 percent above 2010 levels by the end of the decade.
Instead of slamming on the brakes as we head to the edge of a cliff, we’re doing a Thelma-and-Louise and speeding up.
Of course, part of the problem is that this car has many drivers. Among the most powerful is Chinese President Xi Jinping. We will never solve global warming unless Beijing becomes part of the solution, not part of the problem.
I’ve followed the climate change issue for three decades and my view has been that China will ultimately recognize its own self-interest and curb emissions. I have been heartened by the way China aspires to lead the world in clean-energy technology, such as solar panels and electric cars. I’ve been hoping to see Beijing pivot definitively away from fossil fuels, making clean energy a matter of patriotism, pride and civic duty.
What world leaders really need to talk about is not a new set of numerical targets to be made, missed or fudged but a new paradigm for development based on clean energy. China, India and the rest of the developing world have every right to lift billions of poor people out of poverty. There is no higher standard of living in a world that is drowning, burning and choking.
It is not too late to avert catastrophe. We have the means — solar, wind, hydroelectric, nuclear — to do so. All we need, world leaders, is the will.