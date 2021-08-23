Third-grader Omaira, 9, raises her hand to answer a question at the Naswan Manochary girls' school in Kabul on Sept. 15, 2002. Columnist E. J. Dionne writes: "The United States is highly competent at fighting wars when the objective is clear, victory is the only option and a large share of the public supports the engagement. Our country has rarely been good at sustained commitments in murky conflicts where the goal is a vague "political settlement" that is neither victory nor defeat."