Child vaccinations ready to go when OK'd by feds
Vermont health department officials say they’ll be ready to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19 as soon as a vaccine is approved for use.
“We’ve been doing the planning for this literally for months,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said earlier this month. .
On Monday, vaccine maker Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
There is no immediate indication of when the vaccine could receive emergency use authorization for children in that age group.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in children as young as 12.
The Health Department says 72.9% of Vermont children ages 12-15 have been vaccinated.
90 new COVID cases reported Monday
Vermont reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a statewide total since the pandemic began of more than 31,760.
A total of 46 people were hospitalized with the illness, including 15 who were in intensive care, the Vermont Health Department reported Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 146.00 new cases per day on Sept. 4 to 217.14 new cases per day on Sept. 18. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.00 deaths per day on Sept. 4 to 1.57 deaths per day on Sept. 18.
The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.