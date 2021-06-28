Museum annex project delayed by pandemic-related costs
A major construction plan at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury has been postponed due to pandemic-related pricing and labor and subcontractor shortages, museum officials said.
The museum bid out the Science Annex project this spring and planned to start construction in July until the project came in at $2 million or 68% above construction estimates, the Caledonian Record reported.
“We were just honestly stunned to see the costs come out where they did,” Adam Kane, the museum’s executive director, wrote in an email to project donors and supporters on Friday. The museum has decided to postpone construction to early spring of 2022, hoping to drive down costs and do additional fundraising, he said. Kane is also hopeful that the Science Annex will be supported by additional federal funding.
The project is designed as a 6,000-square-foot, three-story annex on the rear of the museum that will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology. Plans are for it to also provide a future home for Community College of Vermont operations in St. Johnsbury.
“This is a short-term disappointment for us, but we are thoroughly engaged and 100% committed to building the Science Annex,” Kane said.
Diocese again requires Catholics to attend Mass
Vermont’s Roman Catholic bishop is once again requiring most church members to attend Mass on Sundays.
On Sunday, Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, which covers the entire state, announced the return of the “Sunday obligation,” beginning July 4.
Children who have not been vaccinated, people whose health has been compromised and their caregivers are not required to attend Sunday Mass.
“My hope is that all of us who are Catholics see participation in the Sunday Mass as something we want to do, not something we have to do. It is a sacred obligation we choose in freedom. We should make every effort to attend Sunday Mass,” Coyne said in a statement distributed on Monday. “However, as has been the case from the very beginning of the Church, there are times and circumstances when one cannot be present for Sunday Mass: injury, ill-health, mobility issues, age, and now personal safety issues that are still present due to COVID-19.”
Coyne said that most parishes that have been livestreaming Mass will continue to do so.
Police probe fire that destroyed 2 homes, damaged building
Vermont fire investigators are probing the cause of a fire in Brighton that destroyed two homes and damaged a commercial building last week, Vermont State Police said Monday.
Investigators have video footage and still images of a vehicle leaving the area on Railroad Street just minutes before the fire started on Wednesday, state fire officials said. The Brighton Fire Department responded to the report of a loud explosion and fire. When firefighters arrived, one house was completely engulfed in flames and had started to collapse and another was on fire, state police investigators said.
The fire appears to have started on the main floor of the first house and spread to the other house and a commercial building, investigators said The cause is being investigated.
Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby. People can also call in tips anonymously to the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800 32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest, state police said.
Vermont vineyard acquires existing Addison County vineyard
Shelburne Vineyard has acquired Lincoln Peak Vineyard about 24 miles south in New Haven.
It plans to open the Addison County winery’s tasting room on July 9 for the summer and fall, the Burlington Free Press reported.
“We have worked closely with Lincoln Peak’s founders, the Granstroms, for many years,” Shelburne Vineyard said on its website this week. “When Chris Granstrom recently decided it was time to retire, we were honored that he approached us to work with him, and that we could carry on the legacy he’s built.”
In the spring of 2006, Shelburne Vineyard purchased its first Marquette grape vines from Lincoln Peak, and the two wineries “were in friendly competition while always communicating, sharing tastings, and learning from each other,” wrote Ken Albert, founder and owner of Shelburne Vineyard, in a letter posted to the vineyard’s website.
Shelburne Vineyard managed five of 12 acres of Lincoln Peak’s vines in the past two seasons, according to Albert. “So now we are taking on this awesome challenge: continuing the path that Chris started,” he wrote.
The tasting room will be open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.