WELLS RIVER
Vermont man dies after motorcycle crash in Wells River
A 31-year-old man died Friday after he was thrown from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic in Wells River, state police said.
Police received a report of a multi-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m.
The investigation found that the operator of the motorcycle, Ryan Melton, of Wells River, crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle. He was then thrown into oncoming traffic. where he collided with a truck and trailer.
Melton was taken to Cottage Hospital, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
CASTLETON
Castleton 1st university in Vermont to have NAACP chapter
Vermont’s Castleton University is the first college or university in the state to start its own chapter of the NAACP.
WCAX-TV reports the Rutland-area NAACP says the chapter at Castleton received its recognition from the national NAACP earlier this month.
The three founding members, Nadia Cox, Ray Awusi and Tajae Edwards, say they hope the chapter will help the school attract more students of color, as well as create a safe space for all students regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, or religion.
The three say they created the organization in response to a racist email that was sent to the student body after the school decided to raise the Black Lives Matter flag on campus last fall. There have also been incidents in the classrooms that have made Black students feel uncomfortable, they say.
“We’re having people from different places and ethnicities and religions coming up to Vermont and we need that here at Castleton, as well,” said Cox, the vice president. “And we can just form a unity and just understand each other’s differences.”
The Castleton NAACP chapter currently has 33 members. They hope to have 50 members by the start of the fall semester.