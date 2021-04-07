NEWPORT
Panel OKs grant to buy, rehab former Bogner plant
The Newport City Council has approved an application for a $1 million state grant to transform a former plant into an off-road electric vehicle hub.
Northeast Kingdom Development Corp. would use the Vermont Community Development grant and bank loans as part of a $2.45 million project to buy the former Bogner plant, renovate it and to lease it to local firm Track Inc., which sells snow groomers and all-season vehicles, the Caledonian Record reported.
Mike Desmarais, owner and CEO of Track Inc., told the city council on Monday that the plant would allow Track Inc. and other companies to create as many as 150 jobs developing, manufacturing and servicing smart off-road electric vehicles and batteries as well diesel vehicles.
Desmarais said he hopes to attract three Quebec electric-vehicle-related companies to the site.
Two developers had proposed converting the site into a biotechnology plant that never happened. Ariel Quiros, a Miami businessman and former owner of Jay Peak ski area, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information over the failed plan to build it using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors' money. Former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger has pleaded not guilty.
ST. JOHNSBURY
Another town approves sale of recreational marijuana
St. Johnsbury residents voted to approve the sale of recreational marijuana, after delaying the vote for a month to allow more people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
With the vote on Tuesday at the Town Meeting, St. Johnsbury joined more than 20 communities in Vermont in approving the sale of recreational marijuana, the Caledonian Record reported.
St. Johnsbury voters approved the measure with 785 votes for and 754 against. Other towns and cities in Vermont voted on the question last month.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Vermont since 2018, but there has been no mechanism for the sale or taxation of the substance. Cities and towns have to vote on whether to allow sales in their communities. At least three municipalities have rejected cannabis sales.
Voters in St. Johnsbury also selected members of the town's board and approved budgets in the vote on Tuesday. The elections are usually held the first Tuesday in March but officials delayed the vote this year to allow more residents to be vaccinated, the newspaper reported.
HARTLAND
Police: Trucker killed while walking on interstate
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking on Interstate 91 near his disabled tractor trailer truck in Hartland, Vermont State Police said.
Gary Starr, 66, of Jay, Vermont, had pulled into the breakdown lane after his truck became disabled early Monday. He activated the vehicle's flashers, set up traffic triangles behind the truck and then started walking in the highway's travel lane, police said.
A car came around a bend and hit Starr at about 6 a.m., police said. The driver reported that he had tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful, police said. No charges are expected at this time, police said.
RUTLAND
Teen pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Vermont teen has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge that police say was the result of "showboating" with a handgun.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, appeared in Rutland criminal court Monday in connection to the death of Jonah Pandiani, 19, the Rutland Herald reported.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum of one year and a maximum of 15 years in prison.
"I don't really think the state has given much consideration to options," defense attorney Robert Kaplan said.
Authorities say Richardson turned himself in on April 3 and admitted to Rutland police that he was high on crack cocaine when Pandiani asked to see the gun. He told authorities the gun fired as he was handing it to Pandiani.
An affidavit described a video posted to Snapchat showing Richardson "flashing the gun around in a mirror."
Judge Fenster released Richardson to his parents with a curfew, allowing for medical attention and therapy.