MONTPELIER — A panel of the Vermont Legislature recommended Tuesday that the Legislature meet remotely for the first two weeks of the session that begins next week and then reassess to determine whether it will be safe to resume in-person meetings.
The Legislature’s Joint Rules Committee made the recommendation Tuesday.
State Sen. Alison Clarkson, a Woodstock Democrat, said they need to respond to the looming omicron surge in a safe and healthy way.
“Only a fool doesn’t change their mind and with all the information we now have on what’s about to hit us, I think we would be foolish to place our public and our legislators and our staff at that risk,” Clarkson said.
During the 2021 legislative session almost all Statehouse business was conducted remotely.
After two weeks the body will reconsider its recommendation to meet remotely.
The Tuesday recommendation by the Joint Rules Committee must be approved by the rules committees of both the Vermont House and Vermont Senate.
Before the arrival of the omicron variant, the Joint Rules Committee had been considering ways that lawmakers, staff and the public could meet safely in the Montpelier Statehouse.
The Joint Rules Committee had recommended requiring that everyone who enters the Statehouse wear a mask. Among other recommendations was that at the beginning of each week’s session, all legislators and staff perform COVID-19 rapid tests.
Lawmakers and staff would also have been required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or provide weekly evidence of negative PCR tests. The panel also recommended that members of the public provide proof of vaccination or take a COVID-19 rapid test before entering the building.