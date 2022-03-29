MONTPELIER — Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a grade six reading level.
To register, visit register-ed.com/programs/vermont.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Include a description of the accommodation needed and contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. Email Nicole.Meier@ vermont.gov, or call 802-828-1193, 800-253-0191.