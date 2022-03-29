Hunters safety 8_Kyle_Scanlon.jpg

Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.

 photo provided by Kyle Scanlon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONTPELIER — Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.

A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.

Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a grade six reading level.

To register, visit register-ed.com/programs/vermont.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Include a description of the accommodation needed and contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. Email Nicole.Meier@ vermont.gov, or call 802-828-1193, 800-253-0191.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.