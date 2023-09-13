BARRE — The state of Vermont is investing more than $50 million to support much needed housing.
On Wednesday, State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, Gov. Phil Scott and state housing leaders announced $55.5 million in housing investments from the 10 Percent in Vermont program managed by the Treasurer’s Office.
"Hospitals can't hire nurses, schools can't hire teachers, and first responders can't hire new recruits, because all of those individuals are unable to find housing in the communities that they would like to serve," said Pieciak, a Brattleboro native who now lives in Winooski and previously served six years as the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.
The 10 Percent in Vermont program allows the Treasurer’s Office to invest up to 10 percent of the state’s cash deposits for economic development and job creation in the form of low interest loans.
According to information from the Governor's Office, the state’s average daily cash balance has grown substantially in recent years, some of that due to increased revenues and also to COVID relief money from the federal government, which allowed the Treasurer’s Office to significantly increase the amount available for investment.
"This $55.5 million investment that comes from our office will leverage an estimated $340 million of additional capital that will altogether support over 1,100 units of new housing throughout Vermont," said Pieciak.
Most of the money, $50 million, will go to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency to help fund a variety of housing initiatives that support a broad spectrum of new housing development.
Specifically, $14 million is dedicated to traditional new affordable housing; $14 million for housing to support the state's economic and employment needs; $6 million for small and emerging developers who are creating housing in underserved communities; $6 million for flood resilience and sustainable innovation focused on homes and buildings affected by the July flooding; $5 million for homeownership through the missing middle-income homeownership program; and $5 million for manufactured home communities in the form of below-market interest rate loans for both construction and longer-term permanent debt.
Another $5 million will go to the Vermont Economic Development Agency to help fund a project in Vergennes, and another $500,000 has been set aside for the Northern Forest Center, which combines investment capital, grant funding, and private philanthropy to fuel projects and programs in nearly 1,000 communities across New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
"Housing has been a top priority for my administration since day one," said Scott. "Even though we’ve seen record investments and construction over the past seven years, we know there’s much more work to do, which is why initiatives like this are so crucial."
"This substantial investment will support over one thousand for-sale, rented, and manufactured homes," said Maura Collins, executive director of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. "We are excited to work with builders and developers across the state to meet these housing needs."
Pieciak also talked about the social benefits of investing in building more housing.
Earlier this summer, his office hosted a forum featuring University of Washington Assistant Professor Gregg Colburn, author, with data journalist Clayton Aldern, of "Homelessness is a Housing Problem."
The pair crunched data to test a range of conventional beliefs about what drives homelessness in a given city — including mental illness, drug use, poverty, weather, generosity of public assistance, and low-income mobility. They concluded housing market conditions, such as the cost and availability of rental housing, is the main driver of homelessness.
Vermont has the second highest per capita rate of homelessness, with 43 people out of every 10,000 being without homes, just behind California, with 44 per 10,000.
Vermont's vacancy rate is also low, fluctuating between 4.4 and 2.4 percent over the past five years. Part of this is due to the conversion of housing units into short-term rentals. In 2017, there were 6,624 short-term rentals and by 2022 there were 9,757, or 3 percent of Vermont's total stock, according to the VFHA.
"Where housing is expensive and where it's scarce, [there are] high rates of homelessness," said Colburn, during the webinar.
People with addiction and mental illness "are most likely to lose the game when we don't have enough housing," he said.
Colburn also noted that poverty is not the driving force for homelessness, in that cities like Detroit, Cleveland an St. Louis have relatively low rates of homelessness.
"Homelessness is greatest in very affluent places like Seattle and San Francisco," he said, and that's because of scarce resources and high prices.
Colburn said their research also debunked the myth of "benefit magnets" attracting people to areas where there is more support.
"I've never been in a community that doesn't believe that they're a magnet for homelessness," he said. "In the best of circumstances, moving is difficult. If you're at the end of your rope, you have no resources, you don't have a job, are you really going to be moving? Well, we don't see evidence of that."
He also said that most studies show homeless people remain in the region they are from.
"It's a homegrown story," said Colburn. "What are we as a community, as a state going to do to deal with this crisis?"