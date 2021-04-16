Rain, snow, wind slam parts of New England and New York
A storm brought rain, snow and the threat of power outages to New England and northern New York on Friday just as it appeared spring weather was arriving.
The areas around Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; and Boston are getting mostly heavy rain and wind, but parts of northern New England and New York registered fair amounts of wet, heavy snow, especially in higher elevations.
Some parts of southwestern New Hampshire already had received 8 inches of snow by Friday morning, with the prospect of more than a foot before the storm ends, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl.
More than 4 inches had fallen in rural stretches of New York's Hudson Valley by Friday morning, with similar accumulations in Princeton, Massachusetts.
The snow was expected to cause some power outages but was merely a nuisance in most areas.
Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.
MARSHFIELD
Man who ran from police for 5 days ordered held without bail
A Vermont man with a lengthy criminal history who was on the run for five days after allegedly assaulting a neighbor is going to be held without bail, a judge ruled Thursday.
During his initial court appearance, Harley Breer denied violating probation and pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the five days he was on the run, Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said.
Breer, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident when he surrendered to a state trooper in Marshfield, police said. His attorney did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.
Thibault said he would seek to have a judge revoke Breer's house release and his probation, which could send Breer to prison for up to life in prison.
Breer, whose criminal history includes convictions for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault, was on furlough and under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections when the alleged assault occurred April 9.
Breer is also facing new charges stemming from the alleged assault on a relative and resisting arrest, Thibault said.
BURLINGTON
Vermont high school contamination more extensive than feared
Officials at a Vermont high school have announced that contamination at the school is more extensive than expected and will be costly to decontaminate.
Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan said that the news continues to "worsen" as the school district continues to learn more about the polychlorinated biphenyls, of PCB, contamination at Burlington High School.
The school has been closed since September after PCBs were detected in air samples, WCAX-TV reported.
The district has utilized a renovated Macy's store downtown as a location for the school and expects that students can remain there for another few years.
Consultants working to identify the source of the contamination have found the chemicals in caulking, light fixtures, floor tiles and concrete.
A pilot project is underway and is expected to provide an estimated cost for renovations in August. The project is projected to cost between $7 and $12 million.
"I'm not convinced it is of value to students, staff or taxpayers to spend millions of dollars on remediation as we still might not get below the state's screening threshold for airborne PCBs and would need annual monitoring which comes at an additional cost," Flanagan said.
-- The Associated Press