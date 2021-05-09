BRATTLEBORO -- One day, former Koffee Kup Bakery employees had pay for unused vacation time. The next day, it disappeared from their bank accounts.
"The texts were flying around," Mike Griswold, former plant manager at the Brattleboro location, said Sunday in reference to former coworkers discussing the issue.
Thursday was pay day and earned vacation pay was gone Friday. For Griswold, that meant seven weeks of vacation time.
He has tried to get in touch with the court-appointed receiver who is in charge of payroll.
"For us, there was really no one to contact," he said.
He said he also tried reaching out to the Vermont Department of Labor "but it seems like no one's answering their phones. But I'll try again Monday."
Griswold served as plant manager for two-and-a-half-years. He was one of more than 90 employees surprised to learn they had no longer had jobs at Koffee Kup in Brattleboro on April 26 because the facility closed.
They received notice that Koffee Kup has been operating at a loss for some time and has been in default “of certain terms and conditions of its outstanding loans with its lenders.”
Griswold described the missing vacation pay being an insult on top of injury.
"I thought there was nothing left to do to us," he said.
American Industrial Acquisition Corporation now owns Koffee Kup. Jeff Sands, senior advisor in North America for AIAC, declined to comment.
WCAX reported on the same incident occurring at the Burlington location and that KeyBank said, “The sudden closure of Koffee Kup Bakery is truly an unfortunate situation for all concerned. For client privacy and legal reasons, KeyBank is unable to comment on any issues related to the client’s account.”