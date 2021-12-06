BENNINGTON — Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders officially signed on to co-sponsor a Senate bill to support research on and expanded access to investigational drugs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
“It’s a good day for us, for our family, and all of those ALS families across the country,” said Rebecca Andrews, mother of two sons that were lost to ALS over the past year and a half. “I was running around the house, screaming and crying when I heard the news.”
The Andrews family’s story was highlighted in a Banner article on Friday afternoon. In it, Andrews chronicled her family’s struggle with the disease, the promise she made to her sons to keep fighting to find a cure and her efforts to get legislation passed that might help families in the same position in the future.
The pending legislation, S1813, commonly called the AAct for ALS (Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act,) has the bipartisan support of over 50 senators, with similar support in the House.
“Senator Sanders is proud to support this legislation because people with ALS, and those who love them, deserve a cure for this devastating disease,” Sanders’ state director Kathryn Van Haste said. “He also knows that the pharmaceutical industry will always do everything in their power to exploit the needs of the sick for their profits, which is why Congress must ensure lifesaving drugs are affordable once developed. Senator Sanders joins with the Andrews family in mourning the loss of their two sons and hopes this legislation will be an important step in developing a cure.”
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy became a co-sponsor in July.
“Senator Leahy is deeply saddened to hear of the losses in the Andrews family,” Leahy spokesman David Carle said. “Senator Leahy spoke directly with the Andrews family about the importance of federal legislation broadening access to treatment for ALS and ... will continue to support this legislation in the Senate with the hope that one day, life-prolonging therapies can reach ALS patients and spare families the tragedy of losing loved ones to this terrible disease.”
The Andrews family received a phone call Friday night from Van Haste, informing them that Sanders was now ready to join the effort to pass the Act for ALS bill. Sanders’ participation was crucial to the passage. The senator sits on the two most important committees for this bill: the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that has jurisdiction to first vote on this bill.
“We are pleased that this happened on their birthday weekend, with the Banner article coming out,” Andrews said on Saturday. “This would have made them both so proud of this day. This was a grassroots effort, and it was huge that Sanders came on board. Thank you, Mr. Sanders.”
Andrews knows the work isn’t done, but this presents a glimmer of hope for her family and thousands of others. With Sanders now joining the effort to pass the legislation, the Andrews family can celebrate this small victory that they’ve worked so hard to accomplish.
“On a personal, black-and-white level, this can save my husband and my daughter’s life, and those beautiful granddaughters we have who might have to deal with this somewhere down the road, which, God forbid, is a real possibility for us,” she said. “This will open avenues for access to treatments that have not been available for this monstrous disease.”
Andrews went on to say, “This is not going to bring my boys back. I know that. But if it could save someone else’s life, or spare more parents who might not have to go through this, it’s all worth it.”