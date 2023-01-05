BENNINGTON — Wendy Sergeant has joined United Counseling Service as a mental health nurse practitioner to provide care to clients in all of its programs serving Bennington County.
Sergeant brings 26 years of health care experience to UCS, as well as a post master’s degree in nursing and family psychiatry from Northeastern University, a doctorate of nursing practice from University of Massachusetts-Amherst, a master of arts in exercise science from Montclair State University, and a master of science in nursing from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Sergeant’s nursing experience spans psychiatry, internal medicine and cardiology, and critical care in geriatric, orthopedic, telemetry and emergency inpatient settings. She founded and currently serves as CEO and mental health nurse practitioner of Mind and Soul, an integrative holistic health practice. In addition to her nursing and medical provider certifications, Sergeant is a licensed Ayurveda health counselor, Usui Shiki Ryoho Reiki practitioner and yoga teacher. Serving others is a constant in her multifaceted career.
“Helping others is a symbiotic relationship — this is where I feel I fit in my career,” she said in a statement.
Sergeant developed a passion for mental health care after witnessing the mental health crisis unfolding in the U.S. while working as a primary care provider.
“There is an enormous task in front of us,” said Sergeant. “Substance use disorder is on the rise. The depression rate among LGBTQIA+ people is 60 to 75 percent, and the suicide rate is much higher among LGBTQIA+ people. Here in Vermont, there is a need for mental health care just as much as anywhere else.”
Sergeant believes that as the mental health care field expands in care and treatment, listening and learning are crucial to providing high-quality care.
“I hope to continue learning and hearing people’s stories. Everyone has a story, and those stories are never the same. It is important to adjust someone’s care to their story.”
Sergeant looks forward to providing care for clients across all programs at UCS.