STRATTON — A multi-year project will bring about 10 miles of trails and some backcountry ski zones to Stratton Town Forrest.
Steve Petrik, executive director of Southern Vermont Trails Association, expects the buildout to occur in two phases over the next three years. He said his group has helped construct other trails but this marks the first project in the Dover, Wardsboro and Stratton area.
Working on a section of the Velomont Trail coming from Mount Tabor to the Massachusetts border, and looking for a way to get to the Deerfield Ridge Trail in Dover, Petrik came across an approximately 280-acre parcel of land owned by the town of Stratton. He said he checked it out then met with the Select Board to see if there was any interest in trails on the property.
Several meetings led to the decision earlier this year to focus on a smaller set of three or four trails with some backcountry zones. The first trail to open will be adaptive friendly, meaning people can access it with three- or four-wheel cycles.
After getting the go ahead from the Select Board, Petrik secured a Spark Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation in April. That funding went towards planning, mapping, flagging, community outreach and prep work. Then SoVTA received money through VCF's donor-advised Lyman Orton Fund.
"We went and looked at all the other projects and trail pods around the state," Petrik said. "From that, we were able to decide this is what's going to work for this area."
Having small trail projects or trail pods all over the area is part of a master plan Petrik helped develop for SoVTA several years ago. Lack of parking to accommodate trail users was identified as one of the biggest issues at other projects in Vermont, which he said has "an undue effect on all the other landowners" in an area.
His ultimate goal is to create trails that connect to others so people in different neighborhoods could access them without having to drive there by car. Parking could then serve trail users traveling just for the day.
A trail pod may have five to 10 miles. But when combined with others, Petrik said, the mileage could be expanded.
"The Velomont Trail will be able to connect Stratton Town Forest to the Ridge project," he said, then potentially connect with Dover Town Forest, Wardsboro and the West River Trail. "It's a 10-year plan."
Petrik expects the Stratton Forest trails to open next summer, then backcountry zones will be ready for the 2023/2024 winter season.
"This will be really nice for everybody in the north part of Dover, the south part of Stratton and the south part of Wardsboro," he said. "The trails that we're working on this season are all adaptive friendly and machine built with a large machine."
As his group proceeds up the property, trails will become more narrow and rely on building by hand.
Having been involved in permitting processes for other projects, Petrik said his group was able to fast track this project. They also rely on Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), in which they are a chapter, to provide institutional knowledge and templates for addressing permitting issues that come up.
"VMBA is an invaluable resource for projects like this," Petrik said. "Plus, they work very hard to establish relationships with the state, ANR (Agency of Natural Resources) and different departments in the state."
Petrik said the Stratton project is completely "designed, conceived and built in-house, with a bunch of volunteer labor to hand-finish the trails after the machine goes through."
"The trails will be nice and family friendly," he said. "Mom, dad, grandma and the kids will all be able to go out and use this. We're pretty excited to have our first trail of this type in the area."
According to a news release, the trail pod will include five non-motorized, four-season, multi-use trails and three backcountry ski zones featuring a 2.5-mile trail with bike features such as berms, rollers and jumps; a 2.3-mile summit loop with "some amazing views of the valley below;" SoVTA’s first adaptive friendly loop and an access trail on the lower part of the property; two skin tracks for cross country ski and split board use in the winter to serve the backcountry zones; and the potential for two additional loops that can be developed in the future.
“We have been extremely excited to support SoVTA as they move this project forward, and the connectivity it offers is an essential part of our larger Velomont trail system vision,” Nick Bennette, executive director of Vermont Mountain Bike Association, said in the news release. “Trail pods like the Stratton Town Forest provide local communities with great outdoor recreation opportunities in their backyards while also providing the larger Vermont mountain biking community additional trail segments to explore as part of what we hope will be an interconnected statewide trail corridor. It's really a win for everyone.”
Elizabeth Marx, senior philanthropic advisor based in southern Vermont for the Vermont Community Foundation, said her group connects resources and local organizations "for the betterment" of communities.
“Mobilizing visibility and support for projects like the Stratton Town Forest is a great example of the role of the Vermont Community Foundation,” Marx said in the news release.
Funding from the group and its donor-advised grants "accelerate the pace at which these type of community projects advance, and in some cases make them possible at all," SoVTA said, adding that it is "eternally grateful for their support." To help or donate, visit sovta.org.
Petrik said his group is trying to provide "easier access for people to spend time outside and be healthy."