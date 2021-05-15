TOWNSHEND — Vermont State Police said Saturday that the juvenile driver from Townshend involved in a crash Thursday evening has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
Police would not release the name of the driver, but family members confirmed that Dylan Landers, 15, a student at Leland & Gray Union High School, died as a result of the crash. Police had said he was in critical condition after the crash on East Hill Road; they learned Saturday morning that he had died.
The passenger, 17, of Brookline, was treated and released from Grace Cottage Hospital for his injuries.
Landers was rescued from the 2005 Ford Bronco he was driving, taken to Grace Cottage and later air-lifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died.
Vermont State Police are not releasing the names of the youths involved in the accident.