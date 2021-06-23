MANCHESTER — The Manchester Select Board approved an agreement at its regular meeting Tuesday that paves the way for improvements to Benson Road in eastern Manchester.
The road improvements have been hashed over for months as the town worked through the agreement with local residents and the town’s public works director and town engineer.
The road, which is being widened and paved, as part of the conditions for permitting of an eco-resort development being planned at the end of the road.
Neighbors have opposed the road improvements as part of their opposition to the development, but as the discussion over the agreement narrowed, the focus became more about safety and standards than just opposition. Brian Benson, a neighbor who has been one of the more vocal in his challenges, limited his comments Tuesday to questioning why the town is not requiring a headwall to be built on the downstream side of a culvert.
Benson has said that heavy runoff — whether it’s something as bad as Irene or just very heavy snowmelt — could undermine the road if the culvert is designed and built well enough to handle it.
“The best thing to do for this culvert is to do it correctly,” Benson said.
Town Manager John O’Keefe has said that Jeffrey Williams, director of the Department of Public Works, has looked it overy carefully and doesn’t believe it’s needed.
O’Keefe said that there is concern that it could trigger a stream alteration permit from the state, and questioned why the town would want to do that if it wasn’t needed.
“Jeff said the headwall is not a priority for him,” O’Keefe said. “Intentionally triggering a regulatory process when it’s not a priority, doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Benson also asked about the intersection of Benson Road and Lye Brook Falls Road.
The current intersection is more of a Y and Benson said it’s dangerous. Paving it will only make it worse.
The discussion has been to modify that intersection to make it more of a 90 degree, three-way intersection.
That plan is still in place, along with signage.
Benson’s concerns about parking near the bridge — a popular swimming hole — during summer months when the road is often lined with cars.
“They park on both sides of the road, near the bridge for swimming hole,” Benson said. “You have the potential for a lot of accidents.”
He showed photos of the problem and said kids are often running up from the river below and with a paved roadway, the risk is great.
“This issue needs to be addressed while we’re doing this road,” Benson said. “We need to make it safe.”
The board has said that they would address the parking issue, but that the current issue is an agreement about the paving the road.
The developer will be paying for the paving of the road, but the town will be overseeing the job and setting the standards.
The conversation got interesting for a while as Mike Nawrath suggested ending the road just short of a culvert that has been a source of consternation.
There were questions as to whether the culvert was on private property or not and if the town could end the public road just short of the culvert where it met the private property of the developer.
Select Board chairman Ivan Beattie said it was in the best interest of the town to not cut corners.
“We own the road, it’s going to become more heavily traveled,” Beattie said. “The impact will be along the whole roadway. I don’t see that as the best protection of our constituency.”
But it was pointed out that at a certain point, it was no longer a public road and was simply a driveway.
Janet Hurley, the town’s Planning & Zoning Director, was asked if the change would affect the Development Review Board’s decision and Hurley said the DRB decision was to pave and widen the road.
Hurley also pointed out that the DRB’s decision had been appealed so depending on what happened in the appeal, it might not matter.
Despite being “interesting” Beattie said it really fell outside of the scope of what was being discussed and he thought the board should get back to focusing on what was on the agenda and that was the focus of the agreement.
“We’ve gone around and around on this and the answers remain the same,” Beattie said. “There have been changes made to the agreement.”
With that, the motion to approve the agreement passed 5-0.