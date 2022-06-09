BENNINGTON -- The Better Bennington Corporation announced tonight's second Thursday Night Live performance will feature the Taconic Chamber Players performing "Music From Around The World." The event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at Merchants Park on the Thomson Family Stage. The address is 119 North Street. This event is free and open to the public.
Local vendors will be on hand with lemonade, treats, crafts and more starting at 3:30 p.m., as well as buskers. Gift baskets from downtown businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.
Violinists Joana Genova and Jamecyn Morey will be joined by violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist David Bebe to perform an eclectic program ranging from light classical to tango, Eastern European folk, pop, rock and Broadway hits to delight audiences of all ages.
Taconic Music’s co-artistic directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov met performing in Manchester more than 20 years ago and the rest is history.
Joana was born and raised in Bulgaria, then studied in the Netherlands before moving to the U.S. Ariel was born in Indianapolis and grew up in Riverdale, N.Y. The couple lived in Yonkers and worked in New York City for years, before deciding to raise their two children in Vermont. Ariel’s family has been involved in the music scene in Manchester since the mid-80’s and there is a deep personal connection to the community and region.
Their vision for Taconic Music is to provide Southern Vermont communities with year-round concerts, lessons, demonstrations, and educational programs built upon the rich traditions of classical music. Taconic Music offers inclusive points of entry through a variety of genres for people of all ages and walks of life who value music as part of their daily lives. For more information on upcoming summer festival and other events visit taconicmusic.org