BRATTLEBORO — Three men were taken into custody Thursday for allegedly dealing drugs out of Great River Terrace on Putney Road.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, Scott P. Camara, 42, and Jesse Johnson, 42, both of Brattleboro, and Quinton Williams, 30, of Boston, were taken into custody and cited on a number of charges, including selling cocaine and fentanyl.
Following complaints of drug dealing at Great River Terrace in the fall of 2021, the Vermont Drug Task Force started an investigation that included several controlled purchases of the two drugs.
On Thursday, members of the Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, the FBI, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations executed two search warrants at Great River Terrace.
The three men were ordered to appear in court on March.
Great River Terrace is located at the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, which was purchased by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust and turned into 22 permanent supportive housing apartments.
WWHT works with Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services to provide support and services to the residents to help them stabilize their lives, according to WWHT's website. "Residency is given to the most vulnerable in the community via a locally coordinated entry system of care, which is meant to streamline the process to find housing for families and individuals experiencing homelessness."
WWHT and Groundworks did not respond with a comment by press time.