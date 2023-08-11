WESTON — Imagine that you are Susanna Gellart, the director of Weston Theater Company’s production of “Singing in the Rain,” and that after months of preparations to stage the work at the Weston Playhouse, significant flood damage to the Playhouse makes that no longer possible.
Now imagine that you and your design team somehow have to start from scratch to mount the musical in Weston’s more intimate alternative space at Walker Farm, just a stone’s throw north on Route 100 from Weston Village. Oh, and you have only a few weeks before opening night.
It is simply amazing that Gellert and everyone involved, onstage and backstage, were able to get “Singing in the Rain” to the finish line. What is more amazing is that last Friday’s opening night audience did not witness something slapdash that Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney would have concocted in a barn. Weston’s production was a polished, thoroughly enjoyable evening of familiar tunes, comedy, and lots of dancing. And there were even real raindrops!
“Singing in the Rain,” with a screenplay by Betty Compden and Adolf Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, was the quintessential movie musical. Featuring established hoofers Gene Kelly as silent motion picture star Don Lockwood and Donald O’Connor as his sidekick Cosmo Brown, plus then-newcomer Debbie Reynolds as ingenue Kathy Seldon, its story of how the silent movie era in Hollywood gave way to talking pictures is familiar to most.
Weston’s production is a faithful homage to the movie. As Don Lockwood, Eric Sciotto appeared to invoke all of Gene Kelly’s broad mannerisms in his portrayal of someone who, at least initially, was a bit of a jerk. Sciotto gracefully moved about in the latter street scene (complete with street lamp) as he crooned the show’s title number.
As Cosmo Brown, Conor McShane was believable as the comedic foil to the self-centered Don Lockwood. McShane displayed acrobatic flair in his big song and dance number, “Make ‘em Laugh.” He and Sciotto both acquitted themselves nicely in the ditty that featured tap dancing on a table, “Moses Supposes.”
As Kathy Seldon, Cameron Anika Hill offered the fresh-faced personality and self-assuredness that the role required. It was a delicate balance that Hill achieved with ease. She more than held her own in “Good Morning,” the tap number with Sciotto and McShane.
If there is a villain in the piece, it is the character of Lina Lamont, Don Lockwood’s co-star with a nasal, irritating voice and sense of entitlement to match. As Lina Lockwood, Amy Jo Jackson relished in all of her character’s bitchiness, which made Lina’s inevitable comeuppance toward the end of the show that much more rewarding.
In supporting roles, Weston stalwart David Bonanno kept things moving as Hollywood producer R.F. Simpson. Jessica Ann Lawyer, as Lina’s confidant, Zelda Zanders, was appropriately smarmy. Ensemble dancer Markelle Leigh was spectacular in the dream dance piece that was the show’s highlight: “Gotta Dance.”
Kudos to choreographer Felicity Stiverson for creating all of those steps in a smaller space. I did wonder whether some of the pairings in the choral routines were true to the period.
Hats off to music director Larry Pressgrove, whose six-piece ensemble was cramped in a raised area at the rear of the performing space, as well as to Costume Designer Jessica Crawford, who outfitted the entire cast in bright yellow raincoats and matching umbrellas to serenade “Singing in the Rain” in a coda that ended the show. It was perfect, behooving all of us during this particular rain-drenched summer “to laugh at the clouds, so high up above.”
Performances of “Singing in the Rain” continue through August 20 at Weston’s air-conditioned space at Walker Farm. For ticket information, call the WTC box office at (802) 824-5288 or visit its website at westontheater.org.