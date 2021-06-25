Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 6:55 pm
Burr and Burton’s Brandon Burns leads off second base during the North-South all-star game at Bellows Falls last week.
Charles Kunz leads off first base in Manchester’s game against Brattleboro.
Manchester Union Underground coach Eddie Lewicki talks to his team during a timeout in the action earlier this week.
The Southern Vermont Storm’s quarterback, Will Cole, looks to throw to a receiver during last weekend’s pre-season game against the Vermont Ravens.
Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.