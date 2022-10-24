MANCHESTER — Melanie Allen and The Gourmet Deli go way back — and not just the 18-plus years she's owned the landmark eatery in the Green Mountain Village Shops on Main Street. She worked there in the 1980s, too, when Patty and Nancy Watson owned the venerable business.
So this past weekend, when Allen announced on social media that she planned to close the restaurant she's owned since July 4, 2004 as of Sunday, the calls, texts and visits poured in from friends, customers, and former employees.
Some folks simply wanted to order a favorite item from the menu one more time. Others just wanted to say "thank you."
All of it was meaningful to Allen, who has spent a lifetime in the food service industry.
"The overwhelming support of this community in closing was as amazing as it was when I first did the switchover when we reopened from COVID," she said Monday in the outdoor patio dining area built after the COVID pandemic. "They were equally as important and emotional for me."
"That says who this community is," she said. "People have a preconception of what Manchester is, and yes, it probably is all of those things at certain times. But there is no stronger community than Manchester and the surrounding towns."
Allen said she's selling the business and the equipment, but not the Gourmet Deli name, to a new owner — whom she did not identify as the deal will not be final until the end of the month. The sale has been in the works since spring, as Allen had to decide whether to re-up her lease or move on.
"I think I'm, most saddened that the Gourmet Deli itself — which has been such an iconic part of Manchester for so long — will no longer be," Allen said, her voice catching slightly on the emotion triggered by that thought.
But Allen is also glad that she's able to wrap up her 18-plus years of ownership on her own terms. She plans to stay in the business — a connection that runs at least four generations deep, from her grandmother to her own children.
But the next chapter will be as an employee — not as a business owner in a difficult industry that has only gotten tougher in the past few years.
According to Allen, the roots of The Gourmet Deli go all the way back to 1963, and she was its fifth owner. She's also worked as a caterer, operated the beer and wine tent at the Vermont Summer Festival horse show, and ran the Orvis Bistro, the cafe at Orvis' Sunderland world headquarters.
Like other restaurants in the region, the COVID pandemic was a challenge for The Gourmet Deli, which had been a breakfast and lunch destination. But coming out of COVID, Allen reinvented the menu to make it more take-out friendly, opting for a dairy bar concept with plenty of fresh-fried seafood.
Rising costs posed difficulties as well. For example, Allen refused to cut corners on frying oil, or change it less often. But that got expensive: "That's two and a half containers, at $90 dollars a container, and you have to change it twice a week," she said.
Staffing was also difficult, as it has been for every restaurant. So Allen is grateful for the work her children Trey, Garrett and Meghan put in to keep the doors open and food on the table. "Meghan was my right hand and my left hand," Melanie said of her daughter.
Allen's career in the hospitality industry goes back to Phyllis' Food and Etc., which was open for 25 years in East Arlington ("across from the Happy Cook," she said), where she ran the cash register as a kid. Her grandmother worked at what is now the Arlington Inn and the West Mountain Inn, she said.
When she thinks back to memories of her years at The Gourmet Deli, Allen thinks of the many high schoolers who worked for her, many at their first-ever job. She hopes she was able to give them a solid foundation in the demands of the working world.
"Giving some kids their first time jobs and watch them grow and blossom and go away and still have a great relationship, 15 years, 18 years later — that was always what I enjoyed about working here," she said. "And hoping that you give them the right experience for that stepping stone out in the world. I think the restaurant business is one of the most demanding businesses on every level of life. You learn a lot about how to work hard. But you also learn how to multitask, learn how to talk to people."
"Some of my very first high school students from the beginning messaged me, 'You gave me my first this and that.' Those make me cry, because they all have families of their own," she added.
Allen won't be leaving the industry for good. But she does know that it will be as an employee, not as an owner.
More immediately? "I'm going on a vacation that I haven't had in I don't know how long," she said. I'm taking a seven-day cruise to Bermuda."
"I've never been on a cruise. I was married to this," she added, extending her arms out toward the restaurant behind her.