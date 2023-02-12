BENNINGTON — A Bennington man was sentenced Friday on three charges, including a single charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a 7-year-old back when he was just 15.
Joshua Gundrum, now 21, entered the three guilty pleas in June of last year. The court, at that time of the guilty pleas, ordered two pre-sentence evaluations, including a psycho-sexual evaluation, to determine what his sentence might be and what, if any, danger he still was to the community. Those recently completed reports allowed Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady to sentence Gundrum to a 5-to 15-year split sentence, with 755 days to serve.
Gundrum has been locked up at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland since December of 2021, a total of 435 days. He was initially released on conditions but, over several years, accumulated a total of 111 violations of those conditions. Prosecutors then asked the court to hold Gundrum without bail for all of the violations, which was granted late in 2021. The original crime took place in 2016.
The sentence proposed in the original plea agreement was 5-15 years, split, with credit for time served, 435 days, the amount of time Gundrum was held. That state-recommended sentence was extended an additional 310 days at Friday’s hearing because Gundrum never completed a mandatory sexual offender program while in lockup and never entirely accepted, according to both reports, full responsibility for the crime.
When asked by the judge if he had anything he wanted to say, Gundrum stood up.
“I just want to say I’m sorry for what I did. I truly am.”
Judge McDonald-Cady was careful in how she handled the difficult situation, trying to create equilibrium between the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child and the terrible mistake of a 15-year-old who, besides the conditions of release violations, never had any further incidents with the law since. She acknowledged that Gundrum was just fifteen at the time of the offense but, at the same time, gave weight to what happened and how it affected the victim.
“I can’t undo what happened to her,” McDonald-Cady said to Gundrum. “She has a permanent consequence from that day. She carries a life sentence that will stay with her for the rest of her life. You were older. You were fifteen, an adolescent, not an adult, but she was just seven.
The judge acknowledged that Gundrum himself was the victim of abuse, as reported in both evaluations.
“You were abused and struggled with mental health issues and housing instability. You’ve had a lot of trauma yourself. This sentence needs to be about rehabilitation, not punishment. You are a young man with your whole life ahead of you. I believe you have now taken responsibility for what happened and can fully participate in your rehabilitation.”
She then sentenced Gundrum to 5-15 years, split, with 755 days to serve, the approximate length of the in-house offender program.
A last-second change of representation further complicated the sentencing. Attorney Mark Furlan took over the case just this week- days after Gundrum’s attorney of record, Richard Burgoon, parted ways with all Bennington County cases.
The Banner wrote a series of articles about trouble brewing between Burgoon and Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage and her office throughout his two-year tenure as the top conflict counselor. Burgoon recently quit the gig over several reports of alleged conflicts of interest between the attorney’s clients and other witnesses and victims in separate cases. Burgoon wrote a very public letter to Vermont’s Attorney General Charity Clark, complaining of bullying tactics after Marthage reportedly filed several formal complaints against Burgoon. Furlan had just one day to comprehend the complex case.
Judge McDonald-Cady offered Furlan more time, but, according to Furlan, both he and his client wanted to proceed.
Gundrum will start in-house sexual offender treatment as soon as it is scheduled with the Department of Corrections facility. He will be released into the community immediately after. Gundrum will have a 10-year probation with several conditions, including no contact with the victim, unauthorized travel out of state, not being allowed anywhere children congregate, and no underage females in his car. As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed all but two of the violations of conditions. The state also amended the original charge of sexual assault to one of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
After he completes his in-house sentence and probation, Gundrum will be required to register as a sexual offender for ten additional years.
“You have the ability to change the course of all of this to success,” Judge McDonald-Cady told Gundrum at the end of the hearing. “I wish you well.”