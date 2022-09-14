MANCHESTER — Taconic Music starts its 7th year welcoming Sheila Mills, former management consultant and Manchester resident for the past 25 years, as the new Board president. Violinist Heather Braun is stepping up to the position of vice-president. Scott Rostan — founder, CEO, principal and instructor at Training The Street — remains treasurer, and Deanna Baasch, licensed independent clinical social worker and violinist, the secretary.
Three new members join the board. They are Jane Duda, Rich Marantz and Linda McKeever. After six years as Taconic’s inaugural communications director, Duda is stepping into a role on the board where she will continue to advise on institutional strategy and development. Marantz has been teaching Tai chi and related healing arts in southwestern Vermont since 1998, as the director/ instructor of Green Mountain Tai Chi. He works as a holistic registered nurse specializing in hospice for the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
McKeever returned to Vermont after a career in New York City to operate her family’s business, Christmas Days, in Sunderland. After 35 years of running the store, she recently retired. She served on the Board of the Mark Skinner Library and the Manchester Community Library for eight years, six of which were as its president.
Al Feldan and Bill Muench join the advisory board, which consists of Debra Baasch, Karl Brosch, Deborah Buck, Julie Burden, Ellie Dyett, Jim Evans, Ron Mancini, Ralph Thomas, and Jennifer Samuelson.
Trish Weill is joining the team of co-artistic directors Ariel Rudiakov and Joana Genova, and bookkeeper Vesela French, as communications associate. Weill is a multimedia artist, designer, consultant and educator based in southern Vermont.