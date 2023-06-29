SUNDERLAND – The Select Board on Monday ordered a Whitingham man to put down his pet great Dane after it bit two of a Sunderland family’s dogs in separate incidents, the second fatal.
The board voted 4-0 to order Lucy, a great Dane owned by Charles Parent of Whitingham, be euthanized.
After hearing about 45 minutes of testimony from Parent, from Sunderland resident Wayne Godfrey, town second constable and animal control officer Kevin Hewes and Whitingham animal control officer Dan Hollister, the board went into deliberative session for 15 minutes and returned with a verdict.
“This is not going to be easy, but we weighed quite a few things in this matter,” Select Board Chair Jon French said. He asked for a motion to have Lucy euthanized, and the motion was made by Richard Zens and seconded by Alexander Bresnick. It passed by a unanimous vote of 4-0, with board member Andrew McKeever absent.
“We are sorry about this,” French said. “But with everything going on, if one more incident were to happen .. one dog has been killed. It may not be another dog next time.”
The notice was to have been served by certified mail. It was not clear at press time if the notice had been received and the dog had been euthanized. Messages for French and Hollister was not returned by press time, and Parent could not be reached for comment.
Godfrey, who serves as Sunderland’s first constable, said Lucy seriously injured his Chihuahua, Bear, on Feb. 1, when Parent was visiting his home. Those injuries required two surgeries and significant expense, Godfrey said.
On the second occasion, on May 26, Godfrey and Parent were sitting on Godfrey’s porch watching Lucy and her puppy, Sadie, play with Godfrey’s German shepherd, Kronos. Godfrey said at the time it was believed that Bear had nipped at Lucy first in the previous incident, and he thought it would be OK for Sophie — Godfrey's second dog — to come out and play.
Godfrey and Parent’s testimony differed on where Lucy was when Sophie came outside. But both agreed that Lucy, who weighs 110 pounds, bit and shook the much smaller dog. Godfrey rushed the dog to the veterinarian, but it was clear that the injuries were not survivable, he said.
A few days later, Godfrey said Parent told him Lucy had been attacked by a Chihuahua when she was a puppy, and had PTSD that caused her to be aggressive with small dogs.
Hollister relayed testimony from Susan Sesar, who is Parent’s neighbor in Whitingham, about three incidents in which Lucy bit her Chihuahua.
Parent said he had brought Lucy to a veterinarian who determined that Lucy’s behavior problem with small dogs could be addressed with prevention. The veterinarian’s written report, which French read into the record, stated that Lucy did not present behavior problems in her visits and was able to use the same office entrance as other animals.
The veterinarian said Lucy should be leashed at all times or otherwise confined in an outdoor enclosure. She should wear a basket-style muzzle but should be able to avoid further trouble, because her behavior is predictable, the vet said.
French asked Parent on multiple occasions why he brought Lucy to Godfrey’s house given her past behavior issues.
“You’re going to their house and bringing a dog that you know has problems with small dogs," French said. "I don’t understand why you would keep taking the dog back there. You’re asking for trouble ... That’s total irresponsibility on your part.”
Godfrey, Hollister and Willis Conklin, who lives near Godfrey, also testified that Parent’s dogs had often run free without being leashed. “I know Chuck loves his dogs but they’re not managed correctly and left to roam whenever they want,” Godfrey said.
Parent said he had purchased a muzzle for Lucy and has been keeping her in a kennel on his property. But Select Board members expressed concern at what Lucy’s quality of life would be like constantly kenneled, and greater concern over whether the dog would injure another dog, or a human.
Great Danes are friendly, energetic and playful dogs, according to breed standard information from the American Kennel Club. They’re also ginormous – up to 140 pounds for females and as much as 175 pounds for males, and standing as tall as 32 inches at the shoulder.
Despite the breed name, Great Danes are not Danish; they were originally bred in Germany for hunting wild boar.