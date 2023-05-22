First responders rushed to a residence on Sheila Drive in Chesterfield, N.H., after a reported logging incident that left a person unconscious on Friday, May 19, 2023. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Dance Rescue Team’s helicopter was called and a landing zone was set up in a field on Route 9 near Perkins Lumber. The helicopter was later called off and Chesterfield Police Department confirmed the individual died at the scene. It was not known at the time if it was a private contractor or the resident of the property. Chesterfield Fire and Police, Spofford Fire Department and Rescue Inc. responded to the scene.