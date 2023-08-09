STRATTON — Stratton Mountain is adding a new trail to its bike park.
The trail, known as Bear’s Den, is the only active build in Stratton’s bike park and is projected to be completed sometime this fall, according to Digital Marketing Manager of Stratton Mountain Andrew Kimiecik. However, the rain and flooding that occurred in July had an impact on the project.
“It’s the main priority in our bike park,” said Kimiecik. “We’ve also, with the weather, not only increased time doing that, but we’ve spent more time repairing the other trails and kind of building those back. So, the goal is to still have it by the summer. However, I would say it’s probably a little behind schedule.”
Runoff from the storms resulted in all the other trails requiring some level of repair, Kimiecik said.
Once completed, Bear’s Den will be the 16th mountain biking trail in Stratton’s bike park.
As part of the capital improvement plan, Stratton Mountain intends to expand the bike park and continue to build more trails. While that will occur over time, the process is beginning now, Kimiecik said.
“Right now it’s all kind of been permitting and figuring out the plan itself. What direction we’re going to go,” Kimiecik said. “When you get to the top of the park there are trails to left and trails to the right, so it’s a lot of figuring out where. The plan is to continue expanding, but it really hasn’t been decided where at the moment.”
The commitment to expand the bike park was made due to it’s continued success since the first trails were build about five years ago.
The first year, Kimiecik said he believes there were six trails. As the number of trails have increased, so have the number of season passes that Stratton has sold. The number of rentals and mountain biking lessons have also increased and the bike program as a whole is 10 times the size it was in its first year, Kimiecik said.
“it’s still relatively new and the goal was to start small and continue expansion as we recognize our clientele and the trails that work the best on the mountain and who’s coming to ride,” said Kimiecik. “It’s an always evolving project.”
Part of the process, Kimiecik said, is learning where the water on the mountain is running, which trails hold up better and which trails dry out better after storms, all of which can be key factors when considering new locations or building new trails.
How many more trails will be built and when the next build will begin have not been determined at this time. However, Kimiecik said since its inception the bike park has been gradually expanding and that will continue.
“I would say it’s something we’re committed to. We’re committed to the bike park and growing the sport and growing our community of mountain bikers so the best thing to do is keep it new and innovative in the park.”