Jamaican cuisine to be served up in Bennington Museum's courtyard

Posted Friday, September 4, 2020 2:54 pm

BENNINGTON — Local foodies Rachel and Dwayne Hnam, who have been operating a home-based catering service for the past few months, will be bringing their Caribbean-style flavors to a wider Bennington audience.

Bennington Museum has announced that R&D Island Taste will be serving Jamaican cuisine from the museum courtyard every Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 24. They will launch operations this Saturday, with everything from Jamaican Jerk Chicken sandwiches on Coco bread with sweet sauce to some new spicy garlic dishes in honor of Garlic Town USA.

Prepared dishes may be purchased a la carte for walk-up visitors at the Museum and may be paid for with cash or Venmo. Entry to the Museum is half price with the purchase of a meal from R&D Island Taste.

"This is something we've always wanted to do," Rachel Hnam said. "It is very special for us to be able to share a little bit of the culture we grew up with. And people seem to really enjoy it!"

For this launch and Garlic Town celebration, the North Bennington Traditional Jazz Band will be bringing the party to the courtyard playing brassy dancing standards from 3-5 p.m.

Seating is limited within the courtyard although there are picnic tables available just outside the gates plus the Museum Pavilion. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair if you would like to sit closer to enjoy the music. Please remember to wear a mask.