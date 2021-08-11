Who doesn’t love music? Even dictators like marching band music. Live music. MP3, Vinyl, cassette, CD. Lovely stuff. Salve for the soul I like to say (stolen from my second favorite musical, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”).
As the attendant of the solid waste portion of our local transfer station, I have taken it upon myself to collect the musical discards presented to me. It is a blessing and a curse.
Should I be in the mood to turn it on, my customers get to hear a variety of music that is 50 percent Jerry Garcia related and a smattering of everything else from Abba to ZZ Top. Never anything by anyone named Justin or Britney or Snoop. Sorry, I only have so much love to give and I reserve it judiciously enough.
On the Fourth of July it’s Souza, at Christmas it’s the usual suspects including the Muppets and Alvin and the gang and when an icon dies, whether I like that artist or not, it gets played.
This is truly a blessing. The curse part is admittedly an obsession. I have more vinyl and CDs than I could possibly listen to in what time I have left on Earth.
So all that being said, there is nothing that excites me more than a well-conceived and executed music festival. When it’s done right, troubles are forgotten, freedom seems more real than ever, and tell me, what is more fun than being with lots of folks having fun too?
It is fun to see little children dancing because the music tells their young skulls to do it.
It’s fun to see miles of smiles, friends commiserating and booties shaking. It is even more fun when the musicians feed off it.
So the trashman attended the Vermont Roots Roadshow at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry last Saturday.
I was there with a friend who is new to the area and in this post-COVID world (we are post-COVID, right?) It was my first time venturing into a large gathering.
It was a different sensation yet one I am not unfamiliar with. It was like the first-ever concert I ever went to. I was excited, I was anxious, I was smiling and I was scared. Well mostly scared I might have to actually dance. Trust me, not a pretty sight.
So to finish my story, the high for me has lasted for two days. It was cathartic for me even to dance ugly.
Five bands that were likely as excited and nervous and scared as I was carried off a fantastic show. All the bands played their hearts out and were spectacular. The Magic Mountain staff were courteous, helpful and, in a good way, invisible.
Kudos to the management. I am now on the bandwagon and rooting for all your hard work to pay off. Sincere wishes that going forward there is prosperity and joy for your efforts. You gave us locals a real treat.
A special shout out to Ida Mae Specker and the Terrible Mountain String Band, and Saints and Liars. They were essentially the headliners and my feeling is someday soon they will be household names, at least for music lovers.
They certainly provided salve for my soul.