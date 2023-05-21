SpringFest at Williamstown Youth Center features a day of bounce houses and play in second year back after COVID hiatus

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — At the Williamstown Youth Center’s SpringFest, the kids didn’t hesitate when asked what their favorite part of the day was.
“The bounce houses,” said 10-year-old Latifa Hafez, echoing a number of other young attendees to Sunday’s event, which ran from noon to 4 p.m. at 66 School St. She also enjoyed the food at the event, which she described as good and inexpensive, which included two Sprites for her.
When asked why the bounce houses were such a highlight, Hafez responded simply:
“Because they’re fun?”
It was a day full of fun after a rainy Saturday — the event’s two bounce houses maintained a steady line for most of the afternoon, as kids clamored and bounced around inside. Most of the children had a positive experience to relay.
“I liked to bounce high,” said Vivian Strolle, 5. “And I liked going down the slide.”
Vivian, who is a regular attendee at the center, also likes to dance and play at recess when she goes to the center. She was with her mother Adriane Strolle playing on a tire swing when interviewed, while sporting a bucket hat she had recently decorated as part of the fun.
While some of the attendees took their time in the bounce houses after a short wait to get inside, others elected to go through with some velocity.
“I thought it was amazing how you could just zoom up and fly right through it,” said Tom Mullins, 10.
Mike Williams, executive director of the Williamstown Youth Center, said the event was meant to be reflective of all of the programming that gets offered at the center. Arts and crafts activities were put on — including a new activity this year where kids were able to make their own bucket hats — and various sports went on at the center’s outdoor fields.
“Movement is really important here,” Williams said. “We really support kids’ exercise here, and we try to provide a vehicle for that.”
This was the third SpringFest to be held since the celebration began being held in May, Williams said. The event began in 2019, but missed two years because of the pandemic. It resumed in 2022.
The event was originally a fundraiser started in the mid-2000s and was celebrated in winter under the name Snowfest, Williams said, but has changed in recent years to become a celebration of the community and the volunteers who make the center possible. The event was free, but families could make donations to the center if they chose to. Refreshments were also offered for a low price.
It offered some parents a chance for lighthearted competition with their kids, too. While more formal activities like parent-child dodgeball games commenced, some families could be found contending in other activities.
Tom Mullins could be found playing cornhole against his dad, Aaron. The ten-year-old plays basketball and baseball at the center regularly, commuting from North Adams.
The food, mostly a barbecue spread of hot dogs and hamburgers, was also a highlight for Tom.
“Surely, these are the best burgers I’ve had in a while,” Tom said.
Tom’s mother, Kendra Mullins, said that she appreciated the fact that there was a community space that felt so “well-geared” for the kids that came to it. Tom is home-schooled, and being able to participate in activities at the center allows him to socialize more with kids his age.
The community of parents is also tightknit, and keeps an eye on each other’s kids, she said.
“In this world, there’s not that many places where you feel safe taking your kids,” Kendra Mullins said. “This is one of them.”
Layla Hafez, mother of 10-year-old Latifa, said the event was a great opportunity for families at the center to get together. Hafez has been in Williamstown for two years and said she has found the center to be a community for her and her daughter.
“Kids have an awesome time,” Hafez said. “Especially in this town.”