BENNINGTON — After 13 years within the program, Zeb Miner is finally the one in charge of Mount Anthony soccer. The longtime middle school and junior varsity coach has taken over for Mike Molloy, the Patriots’ coach since 2009, who stepped away from the program in December.
Miner inherits a roster that includes seven returning players from last year's 10-3-2 team that saw its season conclude with a heartbreaking loss to Essex in the Division I quarterfinals. The significance of the jump up to the varsity level isn’t lost on MAU’s newest coach.
“Taking over has been really special to me,” Miner said.
It’s a unique year for the Patriots, who are looking to build off the success of last season while simultaneously filling the holes left by the 11 seniors who aged-out of the program. Key pieces to the back line, which Miner called “the strength of the team” this fall, remain intact. Returners Alex Salvesvold, Riley Thurber, Finn McCrae and Sam Thompson highlight that group.
Another returner, Tyler DeBoer, will also factor in on that end of the field as a holding midfielder. Landon Brimmer will protect the net as MAU's keeper, with freshman Carson Andrick backing him up while also playing a role in the field.
The defense is already showing its potential; MAU conceded just a single goal in its two scrimmages this preseason against Pittsfield, Mass. and South Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Patriots’ biggest challenge will be replacing the scoring of last year’s seniors. Silas Rella-Neill, Peter McKenna, Colin Bevin and Evan Eggsware were responsible for the bulk of MAU’s 39 goals scored last fall, and all four have graduated out of the program. Luke Rizio returns in the middle of the field and will factor into the equation once again, as will a newcomer to varsity: Aiden Bevin
“He’s working really hard,” Miner said of Bevin. “And he’s one of the guys that will fit right in, either up top or in the middle. He’s going to be turning some heads, he’s made impacts already in our two scrimmages.”
Miner said while the Patriots still have “a bitter taste in their mouth” from how last season ended, they are intent on creating their own identity this season.
“One of the guys in the beginning (of the preseason) mentioned that ‘we’re not that team,’” Miner said. “And we’re not that team. We’re trying to create a new identity here, and the returners have led that.”
Part of that program-wide identity includes a focus on the youth program. Miner plans for the varsity team to visit one Southshire Youth Soccer League game, one Mount Anthony Middle School game and one junior varsity game this fall.
“We’re under one Mount Anthony umbrella,” he said. “I think we can attract a lot of good players and educate some parents, coaches and get them to help us develop a good program.”
MAU kicks off its season at Hartford Saturday at 11 a.m.