Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Southern Vermont Storm returned to the win column on Saturday, defeating the Rhode Island Riptide 34-14 in New England Football League semiprofessional play.

A week after getting shut out by the Western Mass Blitzin Bears the Storm offense responded with an efficient day, highlighted by the play of Zay Gordon.

Gordon eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, turning 6 carries into 109 rush yards and one TD. Gordon had a nose for the end zone , also scoring on his lone catch of the afternoon.

Jonny Resto displayed his dual-threat abilities at quarterback, rushing three times for 21 yards and one TD to go along with completing 7-of-9 passes for 109 yards and two TDs.

Cam Campbell was a menace defensively, accumulating four sacks, three tackles for a loss and forcing a fumble.

Makai Cruel returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD, as special teams played a role in the Storm ending their two game losing skid.

The Storm improve to 3-2 on the season and remain on the road this weekend, visiting the Worcester Wildcats Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.