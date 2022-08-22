CRANSTON, R.I. — The Southern Vermont Storm returned to the win column on Saturday, defeating the Rhode Island Riptide 34-14 in New England Football League semiprofessional play.
A week after getting shut out by the Western Mass Blitzin Bears the Storm offense responded with an efficient day, highlighted by the play of Zay Gordon.
Gordon eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, turning 6 carries into 109 rush yards and one TD. Gordon had a nose for the end zone , also scoring on his lone catch of the afternoon.
Jonny Resto displayed his dual-threat abilities at quarterback, rushing three times for 21 yards and one TD to go along with completing 7-of-9 passes for 109 yards and two TDs.
Cam Campbell was a menace defensively, accumulating four sacks, three tackles for a loss and forcing a fumble.
Makai Cruel returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD, as special teams played a role in the Storm ending their two game losing skid.
The Storm improve to 3-2 on the season and remain on the road this weekend, visiting the Worcester Wildcats Saturday at 6:30 p.m.