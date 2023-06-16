Bennington MAYAA youth football sign ups will begin Tuesday at the Bennington Rec Center from 5-30 to 7 p.m.
Kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade living in Bennington, Shaftsbury, North Bennington, Pownal and Woodford are eligible to play.
The season for all three age groups: kindergarten-second grade flag football, third and fourth grade junior tackle and fifth and sixth grade senior tackle, begins Aug. 1.
There will be another sign up opportunity at the rec center on Thursday, June 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sign ups will continue through the end of June.
For more information, email BenningtonMinutemen@gmail.com.