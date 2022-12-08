BENNINGTON — There’s a fountain of youth flowing through the Mount Anthony track program. More than half of the 24 student athletes on this year’s team are underclassmen, including 10 freshmen. It’s a completely different roster construction when comparing it to last year’s senior-laden squad.
“It’s a total 180 from last year,” said second year coach Paul Redding. “It’s exciting to see a different crop of kids.”
The program’s “big three” of Andrew Ponessi, Brooks Robson and Isaiah Brunache have graduated out of the program, along with other seniors, leaving plenty of roles to fill.
Tiffany Carey and Teagan Currier have been selected as team captains for MAU. Redding said a couple of more captains may be named as the season progresses.
Redding said he learned “so much” from last year’s team, but is eager to make his impact felt with this younger group.
“It’s an opportunity to just really take these kids and grow and develop.”
The Patriots will train on the outdoor track as weather permits this winter. Redding has incorporated more weight training, allocating two days per week in the school’s weight room to get stronger, faster and healthier. They will also train once or twice a week at Mount Anthony Middle School.
The Bennington Sports Center, which MAU used for training at times last year, is no longer able to accommodate the Patriots after the turf soccer field was transformed into Grace Christian basketball’s home court.
Redding explained facilities are tough to come by across the state when it comes to indoor track. St. Johnsbury is the only high school with its own fully equipped indoor facility.
“Most people have to make their own path,” he said.
MAU begins its season Saturday with a meet at Union College in Schenectady, New York.