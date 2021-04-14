BENNINGTON -- The Mount Anthony boys tennis team will be young and a bit undermanned this season.
With only seven varsity competitors, the Patriots will be at a disadvantage against full teams. But coach Trevor Grimshaw said that won't be a concern with his team, he wants them to get better with every match.
"It's a smaller, close-knit group," Grimshaw said. "A lot of them I've worked with them in the bubble [the Bennington Tennis Center], which is a nice thing, because they already have the chops and the stroke production already."
The top two spots will be filled by sophomores Asa Kobik and Collin Bevin.
"Both guys were going to be on the team last year as freshmen before everything was cancelled," Grimshaw said.
Many of the rest of the team members also have experience as younger players at the Tennis Center, where Grimshaw has worked as a coach before.
"We have a bunch of other kids that have played in the bubble, like both McKenna [brothers, Peter and Mike]. All those guys are golfers too, so its a nice mix from golf in the fall to tennis in spring," Grimshaw said.
Most of his team have the basics down, giving Grimshaw more of an opportunity to teach strategy versus fundamentals.
"It's just kind of giving them more of the mental mindset," Grimshaw said. "It's going to be nice to be able to watch them play and see them have a game plan out there."
Grimshaw said he has his eye on a couple newer players, including Peter McKenna and Adam Restino.
"They've made some jumps and I'm impressed with how much grit they have in the game," Grimshaw said.
The team is scheduled to begin its season on Saturday at the Bennington Rec Center against Hartford.