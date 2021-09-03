ARLINGTON — The Eagles boys soccer team in 2020 had a lot of senior contributions.
All four of last year’s captains: Dominic and Lewis Whalen, Taylor Therriault and Bryce Harrington, graduated this past spring, leaving the Eagles with a number of significant holes to fill. All in all, the Eagles graduated six players from their 2020 team.
It’s difficult to overstate the role the four captains played last season, and in years past for the Arlington program. The Whalen brothers were scoring machines every time they stepped on the pitch. Therriault was a gifted goal scorer himself, who also played great defensively. Harrington was a rock protecting the net in goal.
Arlington is a soccer community, and the next man up mantra holds true for the team this year. The numbers are definitely there, as Arlington has 24 players on its roster.
There may not be a ton of players with copious amounts of varsity experience, but head coach Todd Wilkins is excited about the group he has.
“The sophomore class has some really good talent in it,” Wilkins said.
The coach calls this year an adjustment period for his team.
“It’s a true rebuilding year for us, we have some very young talent,” Wilkins said. “But they need a year or so of development; which we knew.”
Wilkins said he has a core group of upperclassmen who will also play a crucial role over the course of the season.
“We certainly have the ability to compete in the D Division; you know, it’s not going to be as easy when we’re playing the D-I schools, but we’re still going to give it a shot,” Wilkins said.
The coach feels good about the foundation of his team.
“As usual, there’s a bright future here,” Wilkins said. “We just have to get over this hurdle with these young guys.
“We’re going to have a lot of young guys on the field that are going to get thrusted into it. But we’ve been there before,” Wilkins said. “And we coach through it, and they will learn as they go. And by the end of the year, we’ll give it a shot.”
The Eagles begin their season on the road against Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday. Their first home game will be Friday against Sharon Academy at 6 p.m.