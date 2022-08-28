The Arlington girls soccer team is going to be a young one in the 2022 season. With only one senior on the roster, the juniors and sophomores that make up the majority of the team will be stepping up into bigger roles. These girls seem more than up to the task however, following their scrimmage with Mount Anthony on Saturday, their final tune up before the regular season.
“We’re really about a team game, everybody is doing a part,” said coach Kirk Robinson. “We look to the whole group for leadership and contributions.”
Robinson’s program of just 16 girls, including five freshmen, means that everyone will be logging a lot of minutes, and that both endurance and versatility will be needed if they want to find success. Some of those freshmen, though, already have the benefit of a year of experience under their belt, as they were afforded the opportunity to play on varsity as eighth graders.
Regardless of their youth (including a freshman, Kiera Bushee, at goalkeeper) and a short bench, no one understands better than these girls and their coach that it’s a long season and the goal is to be playing your best soccer at the end.
The Eagles had a regular season record of 8-5-1 last season, but clearly gelled as a team and peaked at the right time. They were 5-1-1 in their last seven games to claim the sixth seed in the Division IV playoffs. They went on a run in the state tournament, upsetting third-seed West Rutland and second-seed Rivendell Academy on their way to the state finals.
That late-season surge last year speaks to the “team first” culture instilled by Robinson. Even in the early stages of 2022, it seems like these girls are completely bought into that concept.
“We’re building. We definitely have to rebuild trust because we lost so many people,” said the team’s lone senior, defender and midfielder Sarah Tilley. “It’s awesome to have these scrimmages because you can see how people are doing in game situations. And they’re doing awesome- the trust is building a lot.”
That word, “trust,” kept coming up, and the girls clearly believe in the principles established by their coach.
“Our focus is on culture and trust and support,” said Robinson. “The girls have to do the work, and they are doing the work. They do it before practice, after practice. They’re a really fun, good group.”
Junior Sidney Herrington spoke to the balance that the Eagles find in their practices.
“We really all push each other and always make sure we are going our hardest,” she said. “But it’s always so fun at practice, too. We have silly little things that are also very good lessons.”
“We spend a lot of time together outside of practice,” added Junior midfielder Audrey Robinson. “That makes it easier to go hard in practice.”
Even when asked about their last goal of the day, a beautiful lob over the head of Mount Anthony’s keeper by Herrington, the girls speak about it as a team versus an individual effort, with several of them chiming in about it.
“We’ve graduated a team that was really tightly bound,” Robinson said. “Now we’ve got one that is getting to the same place even faster. They’re great with each other, they support each other.”
That support extends beyond the team to the Arlington community as a whole, and Robinson was sure to point it out.
“The community supports the girls. Fundraisers, practices, with team dinners, coming out and rooting for a scrimmage,” he said, gesturing to the several dozen who had just departed after making the trip down to Bennington. “The level of community support that these girls have always felt really helps them, too.”
The Eagles will begin regular season play on the road at Mount Saint Joseph this Saturday at 11 a.m. Following that, they’ll be on the road again for a rematch of last year’s state championship game with Proctor Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER: Sarah Tilley, Lillian Bombria, Catherine Morrissey, Sidney Herrington, Sheya Wehrman, Sadie Lentzner, Audrey Robinson, Magnolia Robinson, Taylor Wilkins, Grace Diedrich, Aubrie Hawley, Avrie Aldrich, Diana Tafoya, Kiera Bushee, Piper Guy-Crosslin, Carley Morse, Lydia Hess